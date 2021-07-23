Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts for providing customized and integrated midstream services to leading natural gas producer – Antero Resources Corporation. Since Antero Resources explores and produces natural gas in the prolific Marcellus Shale of the Appalachian Basin, Antero Midstream is likely to continue to generate stable cashflow by providing midstream services to the upstream energy firm. Moreover, the company has a project backlog of $1.05-$1.15 billion. However, its massive debt burden and low cash position reflect balance sheet weakness. In fact, the company has significantly higher exposure to debt capital as compared to the composite stocks belonging to the industry. On top of that, the firm’s move of slashing dividend payments caught some investors by surprise.”

AM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

AM stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 70,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,205. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

