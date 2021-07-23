Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $16.12. 7,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $815.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

