Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. 41,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,960. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44. The company has a market cap of $818.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 214,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

