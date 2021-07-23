Melvin Capital Management LP Sells 2,739,230 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Melvin Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739,230 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 1.3% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Melvin Capital Management LP owned about 1.95% of Advance Auto Parts worth $233,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $170,946,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $152,907,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $50,179,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.12. 3,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,864. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

