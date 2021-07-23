Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 253 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $21.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.13. 1,386,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,612,467. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

