Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $1,807,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1,145.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,458. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $89.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.33.

