Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $22.84 on Friday, hitting $374.03. 1,552,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,612,467. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

