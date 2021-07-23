BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 46,057 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NYSE UMC remained flat at $$9.43 during trading on Friday. 174,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

