BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,994. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.13.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.