Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Generac by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $447.31. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.82. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.15 and a fifty-two week high of $452.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

