Insider Selling: U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $14,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $14,766.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $11,116.00.

Shares of USCR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,967. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USCR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.