Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Acquires 1,054 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.46. 90,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

