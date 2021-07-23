Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Buys 170 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for 0.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,563,000 after buying an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,735,000 after buying an additional 337,187 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,096. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.