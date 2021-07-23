Thunderbird Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,190,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 1.4% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 21,935,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,537,320. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

