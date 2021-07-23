Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Stock Holdings Raised by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,398 shares during the quarter. Landcadia Holdings III accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings III were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,789,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,971,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings III by 499.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,886 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings III by 401.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

LCY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 478,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,040. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.