Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,610,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,086 shares during the period. Iridium Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 9.45% of Iridium Communications worth $520,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. 15,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -405.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

