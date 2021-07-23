Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for about 3.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Vail Resorts worth $1,308,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $104,365,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

NYSE:MTN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.44. 2,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,227. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $185.62 and a one year high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.