Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.970-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.07.

HON traded down $4.29 on Friday, reaching $228.45. 19,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.97. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $146.21 and a fifty-two week high of $234.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

