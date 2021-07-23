Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.71%.

GFED stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 4,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915. The firm has a market cap of $103.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFED. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

