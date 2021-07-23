Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87 to $0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.92. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.05. 12,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

