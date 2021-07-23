BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Issues Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.53%.

BCML traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.88. 9,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,894. BayCom has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $195.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16.

Get BayCom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.