Eminence Capital LP Sells 305,993 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,993 shares during the quarter. AutoNation makes up about 1.7% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 1.86% of AutoNation worth $139,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,493.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $7,014,787.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,319,909.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 562,428 shares of company stock valued at $58,377,410. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,706. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $120.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.63.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

