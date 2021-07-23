20,000 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Bought by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

