Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives $3.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price target on Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Standard Life Aberdeen stock remained flat at $$3.80 during midday trading on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.