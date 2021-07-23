Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $31,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD traded up $15.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,474.68. 659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,397. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $853.02 and a 12-month high of $1,463.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,348.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

