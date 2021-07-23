Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Price Target at C$7.54

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.54.

Several research firms recently commented on CPG. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.95. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.16.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

