Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.88. 8,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,392. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $239.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.