Brokerages Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $3.58. NRG Energy posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $8.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $40.86. 24,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

