Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 over the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

