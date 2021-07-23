Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $121.82 and a 52 week high of $257.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.