Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 438 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,059. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

