NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 56,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,258,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,151,000 after buying an additional 758,513 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,511,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

