Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock opened at $196.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $291.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.