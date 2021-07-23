Fort Baker Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,362,365 Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,362,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,033,000. Seven Oaks Acquisition comprises approximately 6.3% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 8.40% of Seven Oaks Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVOK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

