RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MSDAU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.