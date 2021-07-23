Hound Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFDRU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

