Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Invests $6.62 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000. The Boeing makes up about 3.4% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $223.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,398,047. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.17.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

