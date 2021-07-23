Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,672,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $277,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $213,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 523.40. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,277,628 shares of company stock valued at $345,436,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

