Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Avaya comprises approximately 1.3% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Avaya stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 7,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 1.65. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

