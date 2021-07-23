Greenhouse Funds LLLP Increases Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,358 shares during the period. Leslie’s makes up 1.3% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $80,252,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $66,926,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LESL stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. 3,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,807. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.48. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

