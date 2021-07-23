Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Purchased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.00% of Pegasystems worth $92,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 89.3% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,780,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $38,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.40. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,168. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.69 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -256.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.37.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

