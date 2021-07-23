Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Red Rock Resorts comprises 2.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Red Rock Resorts worth $209,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.