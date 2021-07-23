Homrich & Berg Buys 182 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $203.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $208.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.