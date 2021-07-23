Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.98. 6,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,046. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $194.51 and a 12-month high of $253.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.44.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

