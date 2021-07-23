Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Vontier stock remained flat at $$32.60 on Friday. 5,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Vontier by 24.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,376 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 77.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,541,000 after acquiring an additional 537,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

