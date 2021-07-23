The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. The Southern comprises approximately 1.6% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. 69,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

