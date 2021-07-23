Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,999 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 543.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after buying an additional 324,980 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after buying an additional 238,693 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,379,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 223,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.59.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

