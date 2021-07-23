PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19,898.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,868 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.34. 105,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

