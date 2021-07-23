Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,328 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,417 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,771,000 after acquiring an additional 488,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,772,000 after acquiring an additional 191,694 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after acquiring an additional 496,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,713,000 after purchasing an additional 463,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,747. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

