Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV remained flat at $$82.33 during trading on Friday. 21,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,111. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.